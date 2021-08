Joe Schobert is coming back to the AFC North. Joe Schobert left the Cleveland Browns over a handful of millions over a year ago. The former Pro Bowl linebacker left the team in the 2020 offseason to join up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jags saw him play very well in his only season there. The problem with the team’s defense that year was that the rest of the defense ended up being among the worst in the league; the 31st worst defense, with no other playmakers on defense to really speak of.