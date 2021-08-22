Cancel
THE PROTEGE: Atom Ticket Giveaway

By Movie Geeks
wearemoviegeeks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The confident Ms. Q seems to be more than up for the task of carrying the lead in a “go-for-broke” energetic action-thriller.”. Read Jim Batts’ review HERE. Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

