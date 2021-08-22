Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, CA

Woodland Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Peeping Into Homes

By Anna Giles
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOjmK_0bZhBSXN00

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland police have arrested a man caught on camera looking into a woman’s window.

Police are investigating and said they’ve had a second report of a similar incident but don’t know if it’s the same man.

In Ring video provided to CBS13, you can see a man lingering and staring into a Woodland woman’s home. The woman did not want to be identified but said he came back a second time. She said at one point he had his hands in his pants and she’s concerned about her safety. This happened on Clover Street on August 18.

Police said they are also investigating a similar incident nearby that happened on August 15 where a man was spotted looking into an apartment window on West Court Street. Investigators say they do not know if it’s the same man or what exactly was happening in each incident.

Reports have circulated on social media, making many Woodland residents upset.

“I’m not alone and I’m glad I’m not alone—that’s what I think when I see that,” Cindy Sidener said. “I fear for my friends that live alone.”

Police said some community members have been able to identify the man in the video and weere following him and harassing him. They said vigilantism can hurt an investigation and that this is a difficult case that takes time and perseverance in order to get an arrest warrant.

Meantime, it’s a crime many residents wanted to see get taken care of quickly.

“I’m glad I have a big dog with a loud voice,” Sidener said. “Where you’re supposed to be most safe is your home.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodland, CA
Woodland, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caught On Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 26, Suspected Of Trying To Lure 3 Teenage Girls Into His Pickup In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 26-year-old Antelope man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after he allegedly tried to lure three teenage girls into his pickup truck in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department says, late Monday afternoon, the three teens were near the corner of Westbrook and Pleasant Grove boulevards when Ivan P. Timofeyev approached them. Timofeyev allegedly tried to lure the girls into his pickup in exchange for money. The girls say he tried to lure them several times, prompting them to run to nearby house and call police. Officers note that Timofeyev did not make physical contact with any of the girls, nor did he try and force them into his pickup. However, on Wednesday, police say Timofeyev was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime. Investigators are still seeking out any other people who may have had similar run-ins with Timofeyev, noting that his pickup is a maroon-colored, early 2000s Toyota Tundra with an access cab. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Roseville police at (916) 746-1059.
Galt, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal Dies From Injuries After Head-On Crash

GALT (CBS13) — A Galt police officer who was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 99 last weekend has died from his injuries. Officers Harminder Grewal and Kapri Herrera were hurt in a head-on crash near Dillard Road. The driver of the vehicle that struck them, 25-year-old Manteca resident Manjot Singh Thind, died on impact. Two of his passengers were sent to the hospital. Both Grewal and Herrera suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. Their patrol car was severely mangled in the crash. OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE — GPD OFFICER INVOLVED IN MAJOR TRAFFIC COLLISION HAS SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news that Officer Harminder Grewal succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, August 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/mmjw7vO3CG — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) August 27, 2021 The Galt Police Department says Grewal succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. “Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him. His service to our community will never be forgotten,” the department said in a statement. Grewal was a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the Galt Police Department.
Vallecito, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested After He Allegedly Entered Woods To Get Around Airola Fire Evacuation Roadblocks

VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested one man suspected of going into the Airola Fire evacuation area in Calaveras County on Wednesday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says, late Wednesday night, 32-year-old Avery resident Richard Serva went up to one of the roadblocks and started yelling profanities. Officers explained to him that the area was closed and due to the evacuation orders, but Serva reportedly just got more agitated. Eventually, Serva walked away from the roadblock. However, about 10 minutes later, deputies spotted him past the roadblocks on Parrots Ferry Road. As deputies soon discovered, Serva allegedly walked through the woods to get around the roadblocks. Serva was reportedly uncooperative when deputies confronted him and started shouting for them to “take him to jail.” Serva was soon arrested without further incident. He has been booked into Calaveras County Jail and is facing charges of unauthorized entry into an emergency area, public intoxication, and delaying a peace officer. The sheriff’s office notes that they, along with their mutual aid agencies, do extra patrols in areas under evacuation orders.
Lodi, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Lodi Man Accused of Attempted Murder Following Molotov Cocktail Attack

LODI (CBS13) — Police have arrested a Lodi man who was accused of attacking an 18-year-old outside a Lodi gas station Monday night. In surveillance video shared with CBS13, two people can be seen walking outside the gas station located on South Cherokee Lane. Then seconds later, a man carrying a gas can appears into the frame and throws a lit Molotov cocktail directly towards one of the people in the video. The Lodi Police Department said the 18-year-old suffered injuries to his leg. In the video, both the suspect—identified as 48-year-old Floyd Haberle—and the injured teen can be seen running away after...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Found Dead Outside Rosemont-Area Apartment Complex; Homicide Investigation Underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a Rosemont-area apartment complex late Wednesday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 9400 block of Kiefer Boulevard to investigate a report of a man on the ground. Deputies found the man was “obviously deceased,” the sheriff’s office says. Medics soon arrived as well and pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators noted that the man had an “indeterminate” wound to his upper body. No other details about the wound have been released at this point. The name of the man found dead has also not yet been released. Homicide investigators have since taken over the case and are collecting evidence and interviewing possible witnesses. No suspect information was available.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Police: Alleged Stockton Shoplifter In Wheelchair Ran Over Employee’s Foot In Getaway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a wheelchair who allegedly ran over an employee’s foot while stealing some merchandise from a Stockton store last week. Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Credit: Stockton Police Department) Stockton police say, back on Aug. 15, the suspect entered the store along the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue and tried to leave with some unpaid-for items. An employee went up to talk to the suspect, but the man in the electric wheelchair then allegedly ran over the employee’s foot. The suspect in the wheelchair then took off. Surveillance photos of the suspect have since been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7222.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 38, Found Shot Dead In Car In Stockton Parking Lot; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a woman was found shot dead inside a car Wednesday morning. Stockton police say, just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot along the 8100 block of Palisades Drive to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old woman in a car had been shot. Medics soon pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Homicide detectives have taken over the case, but no motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the woman has also not yet been released. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Looting Suspect Brandon Massey Arrested In Caldor Fire Evacuation Area Near Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — An alleged looter has been arrested during a patrol of the Caldor Fire evacuation area in El Dorado County, authorities say. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday morning, a suspicious man was spotted on a Pollock Pines resident’s home surveillance camera. “We got a call from a citizen actually watching one of their surveillance cameras,” said Sgt. Eric Palmberg with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Massey, 51 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies soon converged on the area and stopped the man. He was found with items that deputies suspected to have been stolen. That man,...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After More Than Day-Long Standoff At Sacramento County Mobile Home Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they were in a standoff with a suspect at a Sacramento-area mobile home park for more than a day. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started a little before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone at the Meadowbrook mobile home park called to report that another resident had threatened him. Deputies responded to investigate, but the suspect then barricaded himself inside his home. With the suspect allegedly making statements that he had weapons, deputies backed off. Negotiators had been trying to talk with him ever since. Some neighbors closest to the suspect’s home were evacuated and utilities have were shut off for safety. Deputies say the suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, also had a felony warrant out for his arrest. While the sheriff’s office was the main agency handling the incident, Sacramento police officers took over the scene overnight so that sheriff’s deputies could rest. Early Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced that the suspect had finally been taken into custody.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Drive Sober’: Mother Has Strong Plea After Drunk Driver Convicted In Son’s Death

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A jury found a Yuba City woman guilty after a drunken hit and run that killed a 13-year-old boy.  Although relieved justice has been served, the teen’s mother spoke with CBS13 as the family is still understandably heartbroken. “Everywhere he went everybody knows him. He was just a boisterous, energetic kid.  He was just full of life, you know? He filled up a football stadium with his energy,” said Tara Repka Flores.  “We miss him. We miss him so much and it’s definitely not a fair thing that happened.” She’s clearly a proud Mom,  Repka Flores still beams...
Arden-arcade, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Mother Now Arrested In 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death In Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A young boy’s mother has now been arrested in connection to his death in Arden Arcade earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found not breathing back on Aug. 3 along the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Medics rushed the boy to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office said he died several days later. Detectives said a medical evaluation found the boy had been subjected to abuse, but exactly how the boy died has not been detailed. Jason Rahul Chitnis, 21, was then arrested on homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child charges. Deputies said he was not the boy’s father, but is the mother’s boyfriend. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that the boy’s mother – 26-year-old Dyamond Hudson – has also since been arrested in connection to the death. Hudson is facing charges of homicide and endangering the life or health of a child. Detectives say they do not believe there will be any further arrests in connection to the case.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Dead, 2 Injured In South Sacramento Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died, two people have been injured, and several more are unaccounted for after as many as 10 homes caught fire in South Sacramento on Friday. It’s a devastating situation for many people who lost everything in the fire. Fire is contained, 2 patients transported. Down power lines controlled by smud. pic.twitter.com/n0YeBT1huf — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 27, 2021 The incident happened in the 6500 block of Den Avenue. As many as 10 homes burned and grass fires broke out, knocking down power lines and possibly gas lines. A second alarm was called for the incident. The two...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Officer Shot During Search Warrant May Have Leg Amputated

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto police officer shot in the line of duty may lose part of his leg. Officer Michael Rokaitis was serving a search warrant earlier this month when he was shot twice—once in his bullet-proof vest and once just below hitting the artery to his right leg. According to a Facebook post by his wife, they are hopeful his leg will only be amputated below the knee to ensure more mobility in the future. The incident started when a motorcyclist was spotted driving recklessly and fled from an attempted traffic stop. A Stanislaus County sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the motorcycle to a Modesto home. Officers responded to the home and the motorcyclist eventually surrendered. After finding drugs on the motorcyclist, officers obtained a search warrant for the home and entered shortly after 11:30 p.m. The gunman, 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks of Modesto, was in the home and opened fire on the officers. Brooks received minor injuries when officers returned fire, was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody. He was arrested for various weapons violations and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. No other officers were injured in the shooting.
Keyes, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In August 6 Killing Of Juan Aranda In Keyes

KEYES (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in the early August killing of a 23-year-old Modesto man in the Keyes area, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. Juan Aranda was found shot shortly before midnight on August 6 along the 5400 block of Cora Way in Keyes. A homicide arrest warrant was served at the Roselena Way home of Joshua Rodriguez, 22, on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Public Safety Center for homicide charges. Investigators said the motive and all circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation at this time. Rodriguez is being held without bail. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the shooting death of Aranda contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Natomas Woman Arrested In Unemployment Fraud Scheme, Drug Bust

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unemployment fraud scheme and drug bust resulted in the arrest of a Natomas woman, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. Allison Illahi was charged with five counts of drugs sales, 40 counts related to unemployment fraud, 42 counts of possessing extended magazines, and one count of gun trafficking. Prosecutors said a search of Illahi’s home Monday uncovered evidence of unemployment fraud, a large cache of drugs, extended magazines, ammo and a ghost gun—which is made of untraceable parts. Illahi was found to be in possession of 14 fraudulent Employment Development Department cards, a large amount of...
Olivehurst, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 People Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of Sacramento Man In Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a Sacramento man in Olivehurst last week. Yuba County sheriff’s deputies say that 25-year-old Ondrai White was shot and killed on August 16 at Johnson Park. Brayden Martinez and Asael Prado Villalobos (l-r) (credit: Yuba County Sheriff’s Office) On Thursday, detectives with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brayden Martinez, 19, of Linda on suspicion of murder, being an accessory, and felony drug sales. The next day, deputies arrested a second suspect identified as Asael Prado Villalobos, 21, of Olivehurst. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to the Yuba County Shiff’s Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Alpine County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Car Ends Up Wedged Between Trees In Highway 88 Crash Near Carson Pass

ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — Officers say a driver managed to escape with just minor to moderate injuries after crashing off Highway 88 – with his car ending up wedged between two trees. Scene of the crash early Friday morning. (Credit: CHP South Lake Tahoe) The crash happened early Friday morning between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road in Alpine County. California Highway Patrol says the 62-year-old man was heading westbound on Highway 88 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and drove onto the dirt shoulder. Eventually, the driver clipped a large boulder – causing the car to flip and wedge in between two trees. Somehow, officers say the driver got himself out and escaped serious injuries. No other details about the crash have been released.
Strawberry, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Smoke Slowing Caldor Fire As Flames Approach Town of Strawberry

STRAWBERRY (CBS13) – Heavy smoke is smoldering the Caldor Fire, and slowing the flames as they inch closer to the town of Strawberry along Highway 50. Crews are staged in the area ready for what could come. Flames are burning in steep canyons only miles away. Captain Jason Hunter, working public information for the Caldor Fire, called the heavy smoke in the area a double-edged sword. “Even though it limits some of our aircraft options,” Hunter said. “It is helping slow the intensity of the fire spread.” The air quality in some areas was listed off the charts on Friday. A drive down...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of Carjacking And Kidnapping In Sacramento Sentenced To Prison

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was convicted of criminal charges stemming from a three-day crime spree in Sacramento has been sentenced to 14 years and eight months to life in prison. On Friday, Eric Leyva received his punishment for charges including domestic violence, kidnap of a minor, kidnap for purposes of carjacking, and holding eight victims hostage. The charges stem from October 2019 after then 27-year-old Leyva committed multiple acts of domestic violence, according to Sacramento Deputy District Attorney Monica Robinson. When the victim decided to leave Leyva along with her children, Leyva allegedly kidnapped the victim’s younger sister by use of...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Two Siblings Reported Missing In South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find two children who were reported missing from their home. 8-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office) Eight-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans, who are siblings, were last seen playing outside the main entrance of their apartment complex in the 8100 block of Waterman Road in South Sacramento around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Cheriyah is described as an Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes.  She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds.  She was last seen wearing...

Comments / 2

Community Policy