Atlanta, GA

3 found shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year

By Associated Press
wtoc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people outside a nightclub in Atlanta, which over the weekend surpassed 100 killings this year. News outlets report Atlanta police found three men dead early Sunday in a parking lot used by several businesses, including a nightclub. Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said the violence all happened outside. The victims names were not immediately released.

