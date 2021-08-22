3 found shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year
ATLANTA (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people outside a nightclub in Atlanta, which over the weekend surpassed 100 killings this year. News outlets report Atlanta police found three men dead early Sunday in a parking lot used by several businesses, including a nightclub. Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said the violence all happened outside. The victims names were not immediately released.www.wtoc.com
Comments / 0