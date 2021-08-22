Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJrSZ_0bZhApkb00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin shrine founded by a high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 says he has been taken off a ventilator.

Cardinal Raymond Burke had previously been sedated at an undisclosed hospital after tweeting Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Burke founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Officials with the shrine issued a statement Saturday that said Burke was still hospitalized but would be moved from intensive care.

It says Burke is grateful for the many prayers on his behalf. Burke has built a reputation as a fiercely conservative cleric and one of Pope Francis' staunchest critics.

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Society
La Crosse, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ventilator#Covid#Ap#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
De Pere, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

De Pere schools to require masks for 4K-6 students

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Dozens of school boards across Wisconsin have already passed mask mandates for the start of the fall semester. On Wednesday, the Unified School District of De Pere board voted to require masks for students in grades 4K through 6, while making it optional for kids in 7th to 12th grade.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Health experts: Remain cautious when traveling this winter

Health experts are warning against winter traveling, but aren't saying "no", altogether. "In northeastern Wisconsin right now, only maybe 3 to 5% of staff beds are actually immediately available for admission of patients, regardless if they have COVID, or they don't have COVID," said Bellin Emergency Physician Dr. Bradley Burmeister.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Healthcare leaders hope an increase in vaccinations can turn the tide of the pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Some hospitals are starting to limit visitations again, an increased number of businesses are grappling with their mask requirements, and the ongoing debate about students and what makes them safe in the classroom continues into yet another season. Today the Covid pandemic continues to cause stress in the world of the public and healthcare providers.
Madison, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Evers creating homeowners assistance program

A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown County, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Vaccine mandate for nursing home staff: 'It's a lose-lose'

Most long-term care facilities in Northeast Wisconsin don't require employees to be vaccinated against COIVD-19, but it's likely they won't have an option soon. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he's directing the Department of Health and Human Services to create new regulations that would make COVID-19 vaccination for staff a required condition for nursing homes to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. This measure could impact more than 15,000 nursing homes nation-wide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy