Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Somd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Thursday, August 26 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather continues to dominate the weather headlines. The heat has been persistent this week with highs over 90° going back to Sunday. It looks like this will continue into the weekend before an uptick in rain chances also help to trim back the heat. For tonight, a few isolated...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Rinse and repeat: Hot temps, more storms expected this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heading into the weekend, expect the old rinse and repeat weather cycle. This means hot, humid conditions and a continuation of daily tropical downpours. Highs today, Saturday, and Sunday will remain around the 90° mark, just a hair cooler along the beaches. Rain chances will begin along...
EnvironmentWJHG-TV

Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar despite a few storms off shore casting a few clouds across our skies this morning. I don’t have much of a rain concern until the midday and afternoon today. However, storms will be scattered, and few and far between compared to earlier days this week.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Hot weather pattern continues, storm chances remain low

(WFXR) — Little change is in the forecast as the heat and humidity continue across Southwest Virginia. Pockets of dense fog will impact the Friday morning commute for some drivers. Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile are possible in some spots along and west of the Blue Ridge. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a portion of Southwest Virginia and southeastern West Virginia until 10 a.m. Much of the fog is expected to dissipate by 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy