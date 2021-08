Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and his family got into a heated argument with Team Jake Paul at their boxing press conference. Woodley and Paul had their pre-fight press conference on Thursday, and ahead of the fight, there was a lot of trash-talking between the two camps, as expected. However, things got personal when a member of Paul’s camp made a comment about Woodley’s mom, who is often in the front row for his fights. After Team Jake Paul made the comment, Woodley’s sister got into it with a member of Team Paul, which led to a heated argument between both camps. Take a look at the crazy scene that went down via MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.