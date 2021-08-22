Cancel
Alex Rodriguez Mocked After Posing With Jennifer Lopez Birthday Gift He Reclaimed

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Rodriguez is getting roasted on Instagram after his latest post showing off a red Porsche 911 GTS. "I'm very down to earth," Rodriguez joked in the caption as he leans against the sports car. While he obviously was hoping to project a cool guy image with the post, people were quick to point out that the car looked an awful lot like the car that he gifted his ex Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday two years ago.

popculture.com

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
NFLenstarz.com

Alex Rodriguez Deliberately Copying Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Romantic Actions?

Alex Rodriguez turned 46 years old single in St. Tropez. But it was almost the same way his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday a few days prior. There have been many similarities and overlaps between the former couple's outings that A-Rod wound up visiting the same shops JLo and her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck went to just a few hours apart.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Below Deck Alum Lands Job With Jennifer Lopez, Her Former Co-Stars Share Thoughts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went Instagram official during their recent vacation on a yacht in the Mediterranean. But even more surprising than that, at least to Bravo fans, was learning how one Below Deck alum seemingly landed a job with JLo herself. She was spotted on the Bennifer vacation and, now, some of her former co-stars are sharing their thoughts on the revelation.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

It's Officially Boot Season, According to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is ready to trade in her summer stilettos for platform boots. Photographed out and about with her daughter, Emme Muniz, while visiting the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Hollywood, the "On the Floor" singer wore a bohemian-style white minidress paired with a cinched belt and seriously tall tan leather knee-high boots. Lopez accessorized the look with a matching brown leather Diana Handbag courtesy of Gucci, her signature hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and aviator-style sunglasses. The standout boots seem to be in regular rotation for Lopez, as she previously wore the same pair with a similar shirtdress last year while on a date with her then fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

Watch: Why Ben Affleck Might Be Endgame for Jennifer Lopez. If you can't say something nice, you shouldn't be talking s--t about your exes. It's an adage Ben Affleck has clearly taken to heart. You won't catch the Deep Water actor saying anything short of laudatory about ex-wife Jennifer Garner...

