Special Weather Statement issued for Perry, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry; Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Perry and northwestern Pulaski Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williams Junction, or 4 miles south of Perryville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wye Mountain... Little Italy Williams Junction... Bigelow Fourche... Antioch in Perry County Wye... Thornburg Pleasant Valley in Perry County Oak Grove in Perry County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH