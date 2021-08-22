Cancel
Edmunds County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edmunds THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central South Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

