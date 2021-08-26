Man injured after shots fired blocks from Shippensburg University

Shots fired behind the 200 block of North Queen Street in Shippensburg injured one man and damaged a nearby house, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 early Sunday morning, between one man and two others.

A 20-year-old man was admitted to UPMC Carlisle around 3 a.m., after being hit in the shoulder by a bullet. He is not a Shippensburg University student, but was in the area at the time.

Bullets also entered a nearby home of Shippensburg University students.

Police say that all three of the men involved appeared to flee the scene of the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

According to police, the shooting is considered an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Trooper John Boardman at 717-249-2121.

According to police, the shooting took place 20 yards from the shooting homicide in 2019 that took the life of 21-year-old Shakur Myers .

