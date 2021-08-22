Cancel
Lucas County, OH

Briggs: Waite-St. John's football cancellation offers critical reminder

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

And so it begins ... again.

In light of a single positive test for the coronavirus leading to the cancellation of Waite’s season-opening football game at St. John’s — and similar complications leaving stadiums dark in a a half-dozen other Ohio communities Friday night — it was hard to escape the thought.

Just when we hoped the pandemic was in our rearview sports mirror, here was a reminder otherwise.

For the moment, the zero-hour change-of-plans that were the bane of the last school year remain an unfortunate fact of this one. According to TPS, a member of the Waite football team tested positive on Friday, setting off a series of tracing protocols and a consultation with the Lucas County Health Department. St. John’s athletic director Bob Ronai got the call at 12:30 p.m. The game was off, as was the schools’ JV game on Saturday.

“It’s a shocker,” Ronai said. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think going into this year we’d have games canceled. I thought there was the possibility that certain athletes might be quarantined, but not losing games. It’s tough.”

A couple thoughts:

1. Seriously, this damned pandemic is threatening to disrupt a third consecutive school year of prep sports?

2. SERIOUSLY, WE’RE STILL DEALING WITH THIS?

I say that because, in theory, we have a clear way out of this mess.

Which, of course, is the vaccine.

There are many reasons those of us who are able and eligible ought to get the shot, especially as a variant-fueled fourth wave begins to crash down. It’s a matter of protecting ourselves and those around us.

But it’s also a practical matter, including for high school athletes.

Speaking generally — I don’t know the vaccination rate of any one team — the opening-weekend football cancellations are a perfect example of the complications that schools will continue to tempt until the vast majority of their rosters are inoculated.

Consider the guidance from the Ohio Department of Health this month for students who are exposed to the virus in a school setting. “Vaccinated individuals can remain in the normal in-person classroom setting and participate in extracurricular and sports as long as they have no symptoms,” the department stated.

In other words, get vaccinated, avoid quarantine.

Remember, the biggest hurdle last year — at all levels — wasn’t the amount of positive tests. It was the mounds of players ruled out through contact tracing. Now that we have vaccines — one of which (Pfizer) is expected to receive full FDA approval in the coming days — we should be past the point where a lone positive test is capable of wiping out a game.

Now, getting teens vaccinated has been easier said than done. Understandably, rates are lowest among the young, with the latest CDC data showing 32.6 percent of American 12 to 15-year-olds and 43 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

For those who are not, that’s their family’s right.

But the freedom of choice does not mean freedom from consequences, and, for a high school kid, the prospect of not being there for your teammates because they got entangled in protocols reserved for the unvaccinated is no small consequence.

Here’s hoping for the best — and fullest — fall season possible.

