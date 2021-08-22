‘Cold’: Cadaver dogs search remote property in Joyce Yost cold case investigation
Cadaver dogs scoured a ravine behind a remote Weber County cabin last month, searching for a possible gravesite in a 36-year-old cold case. The dogs were looking for the remains of missing South Ogden woman Joyce Yost. She disappeared in August 1985, 10 days before she was scheduled to testify at trial against Douglas Lovell in a rape case. Lovell at first denied involvement in Yost’s disappearance but during plea negotiations in 1993 admitted killing her.www.deseret.com
