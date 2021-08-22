‘Cold’: Cadaver dogs search remote property in Joyce Yost cold case investigation

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for two women found shot to death in the La Sal Mountains near Moab a week ago. Kylen “Ky” Carrol Schulte, 24, and Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, also known as Crystal Beck, were recently married and living out of their vehicles. Friends say because they couldn’t afford housing in Moab, they camped during the summer in the mountains and drove to work in Moab each day.