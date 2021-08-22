Student launches virtual jewelry store with support from other small businesses
This post was updated Aug. 22 at 6:56 p.m. Aroma Jewelry’s products are mementos for life. Inspired by a lifelong love for jewelry and crafts, third-year human biology and society student Lesley Avila Rojas launched Aroma Jewelry in March. Through Instagram, Rojas sells custom handmade rings crafted from metallic wire and colorful beads. In the past, she collected jewelry from local sellers or while traveling, but when the pandemic struck, she said she decided to learn how to make her own with the help of online tutorials.dailybruin.com
