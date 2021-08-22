Student launches virtual jewelry store with support from other small businesses

Shopping for clothes online can be a crapshoot. Without the ability to try something on, it’s hard to know how it will fit and make you feel about yourself, and plus size shoppers have limited options, making for a more difficult time. Despite the average American woman falling somewhere between and 14 and 16 in standard American sizing, companies often don’t accommodate for those buyers and thus narrow the market for where to look when seeking out hip, stylish looks in a size 12 and up. We asked several plus size influencers, writers, and real shoppers to sound off about...