The Unquiet Grave – Episode 19: Woodland Cathedral (Cascadian Black Metal show)
Tonight’s episode is all Cascadian Black Metal — a term that, honestly, mostly music journalists use, and that loosely denotes atmospheric black metal bands from the Pacific Northwest who talk about nature. We’re starting off with CBM kings Wolves in the Throne Room and Agalloch, and getting a little more obscure as we go. Maybe I chose this theme for tonight because I’m excited about spending some time in the woods this weekend at Shadow Woods Metal Fest. If you’re there too, say hi.www.wrir.org
