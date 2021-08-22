The Unquiet Grave – Episode 19: Woodland Cathedral (Cascadian Black Metal show)

In a recent interview with Hooded Menace’s main menace, guitarist and bassist Lasse Pyykkö, he pointedly shied away from discussing not only the meaning of title of this, his band’s sixth album, but just how much the lyrical/thematic content of this record has shifted away from the Blind Dead series of horror films. He revealed that a mere one or two of the new album’s tracks concerns the reanimated Knights Templar monks. This, in stark contrast to the days when the zombified former holy men were an all-encompassing concern. Whether this apparent maneuver away from the eyeless menaces is the result of running the well dry or a greater, deliberate (or completely inadvertent) move is something to debate over a table full of beers. Overall, however, The Tritonus Bell makes the argument for a progressive shift forward an easy one.