I think something that got overlooked was the fact that not only did rookies make their preseason debuts, second year players also made theirs. Last year with all the COVID-19 stuff going on, there was no preseason. So Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut against the Bears and he just seemed like a different player. Perhaps it was the new offensive system in place or perhaps he is 100% healthy now and has a lot more confidence. Despite his interception, the Dolphins should be encouraged by what Tua displayed on the football field.