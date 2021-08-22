UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks
Just two months after defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 in February, Kelvin Gastelum stepped into the Octagon against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event as a replacement for an ill Paulo Costa. Despite participating in what was determined to be the “Fight of the Night,” Gastelum came out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision. Gastelum fills in for Costa again when he takes on Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on Saturday. The main UFC Fight Night card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas is set for 10 p.m. ET.tulsaheartandsoul.com
Comments / 0