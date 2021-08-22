Lexington Legends honor Jared Lorenzen with figurine night

The Mountain West Conference has been active since 1999, and throughout its two-decade history, it has acted as the playground to over 50 coaches, including interim ones. Every sports enthusiast that reads up on the fresh news on football and follows the game carefully knows that the success of any college team heavily relies on its coaching staff. A program can have all the resources imaginable. Yet, if it does not have the right person behind the wheel, it will fail. Quality coaching can elevate a mediocre program into one that vies with the nation’s best, far more than any position on the field. Thus, let us look into what many NCAA fans believe are the best four coaches in Mountain West History. Naturally, each team’s resource availability differs, and hierarchy in college football also plays a role in the success of each program. So, this is merely a subjective view on this topic, not meant to stir up any controversy.