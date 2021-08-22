Cancel
Lexington Legends honor Jared Lorenzen with figurine night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lasting memory and legacy of Jared Lorenzen won’t be forgotten anytime soon. We can thank the Lexington Legends for helping honor him. During the Legends game on Saturday against the High Point Rockets, the Lexington-based minor league baseball squad handed out Jared Lorenzen figurines in an effort to help raise awareness for Mitochondrial Disease. The Legends also presented a $5,000 check to Team Toby, which is an organization designed to spread awareness for the currently incurable disease.

