I tout my points, miles, and travel successes here plenty. I realize that perhaps I need to share my failures more often so that others can learn from my experiences, though. Many of my hobby failures repeatedly involve certain banks. And some of these instances aren’t epic fails. Rather, they’re relatively small matters that consume my time unnecessarily – time that I could have alternatively used on more lucrative hobby endeavors. As I’ve spouted off before, time is my most valuable asset, especially because I cannot make more of it. Let’s dive into my banks with limits – hopefully, you can avoid some of these pitfalls.