Nice match with Marseille abandoned after fans throw bottles, rush field

By Reuters
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Marseille was abandoned in the second half at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday after Marseille players clashed with home fans, who pelted them with objects and went onto the pitch. Nice supporters threw water bottles at Marseille forward Dimitri Payet when he was...

Dimitri Payet
Kasper Dolberg
Luan Peres
