After the pandemic forced the PBR to move its World Finals event last year from Las Vegas to Texas, the PBR has decided the lone star state will now be its new permanent home for the PBR World Finals. The event will relocate from Las Vegas to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, starting next year. The new PBR regular season will run from January to May and end with a seven-day championship festival in Fort Worth. Terms of the PBR’s move were not disclosed. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason said the finances of the deal did not have a major impact on...