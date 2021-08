The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports that Colts QB Carson Wentz is planning to return to the practice field on Monday and participate in limited fashion. (Zak Keefer on Twitter) This is great news for Wentz, who after initially getting hurt, was unlikely to return until after the season started. Ever since then, Wentz has progressed extremely well to the point where starting in Week 1 of the regular season has become a real possibility. Any fantasy managers in redraft leagues should continue to monitor his progress as his return is a huge boost to not only himself, but every Colts player on the offensive side of the ball.