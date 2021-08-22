Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding continuing in Somerset County, with the Millstone River in major flood at Griggstown, moderate flood at Blackwells Mills, and minor flood at Millstone. Several road closures remain. Never drive across flooded roadways! * For Millstone River at Blackwells Mills: At 7:15pm the stage was 10.53 feet. Flood Stage is 9 feet. For Millstone River at Griggstown: At 7:45pm the stage was 16.01 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Millstone River at Millstone: At 7:45pm the stage was 10.26 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 27 and 42. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 11 and 30.