Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when the river falls below flood stage. Target Area: Bergen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County. For the Saddle River...including Lodi...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saddle River near Lodi. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 2.4 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along Vreeland Street and Hamilton Avenue near the Portuguese Club, and the back parking lot of the Girls and Boys Club. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Saddle River Lodi 6.0 6.3 Mon 9 am EDT 3.1 2.4 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Lodi, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Girls And Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy