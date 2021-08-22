Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when the river falls below flood stage. Target Area: Bergen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County. For the Saddle River...including Lodi...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saddle River near Lodi. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 2.4 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along Vreeland Street and Hamilton Avenue near the Portuguese Club, and the back parking lot of the Girls and Boys Club. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Saddle River Lodi 6.0 6.3 Mon 9 am EDT 3.1 2.4 MSG