Miami's Jaylen Waddle bounces back from injury scare in preseason clash with Falcons
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle survived an injury scare during Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Waddle suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game. After dropping to the ground in pain, he left the field with a trainer before spending time in the medical tent. Surprisingly, he returned to the game after that and appeared to be fine, having avoided a major injury. Waddle finished the game with 3 receptions on 4 targets for 21 yards.www.numberfire.com
