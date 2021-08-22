Miami's Jaylen Waddle bounces back from injury scare in preseason clash with Falcons

It’s going to be tough to replace two of the nation’s most dangerous return men (Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle), and a three-year starter at long snapper. Let’s begin with Thomas Fletcher, a two-time Rubio All-American and the winner of the 2020 Mannelly Award given to the nation’s top snapper. Alabama has produced an unbroken string of quality long snappers dating back over a decade, all the way back to Carson Tinker. But Fletcher may be the finest of the bunch. Like his predecessor, Cole Mazza, Fletcher did not have a single missnap in his career, but he was so much faster getting the ball in play and then getting his head up on the play. He had good size for the position without impacting his hustle or physicality. That steadiness and size (6’1”, 235) is probably why the Panthers took the almost-unheard of step of selecting Fletcher in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s going to be hard to replace him.