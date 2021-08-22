Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Color of Hockey: Seaside Hockey continuing Scarborough, Ontario legacy

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack-run program stimulating youth to pick up where Marson, Weekes, Simmonds left off. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Seaside Hockey, a Black-run program that hopes to revive youth hockey in a section of Scarborough, Ontario, the home of several Black NHL players.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Pekka Rinne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Nhl#Fantasy Sports#Professional Ice Hockey#The Color Of Hockey#Nhl Com#Seaside Hockey#Black Nhl#Gthl#Skillz Hockey#Ryerson University#The Colored Hockey League#Eurekas#Under 7#Afro#The Washington Capitals#Nhl Draft#White Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Red Wings, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Boston Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask offers an update on his health after surgery. Meanwhile, Valtteri Filppula has left the Detroit Red Wings organization and signed in Switzerland. The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to fill a hole on their blue line and the St. Louis Blues are still actively trying to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. Finally, did GM Kyle Dubas put his job on the line with his recent comments?
NHLNHL

Penguins add McGinn, Heinen after latest early exit from playoffs

Forwards replace McCann, Tanev following third straight first-round elimination. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins:. 2020-21 season: 37-16-3, first in MassMutual East Division; lost...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Jack Eichel, Jake DeBrusk Deals

Some noteworthy trades have taken place around the NHL this offseason, but they all occurred during July. Since the calendar turned to August, there hasn't been nearly as much activity around the league. But considering there's still one month before the start of the preseason, there could still be some...
NHLNHL

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks

Weegar remains underrated D-man; Batherson, Comtois potential late-round steals. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleeper candidates for the 2021-22 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250. Top 10 rookie rankings | Cheat...
NHLNHL

2021-22 NHL preseason schedule announced

NEW YORK -- The debut of the NHL's 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, highlights the 2021-22 National Hockey League composite preseason schedule. The 15-day slate will be played from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9 as teams prepare for the opening of the regular season on Oct. 12. The Kraken will...
NHLNHL

WaFd Bank Weekly Warmup: Aug. 23

Kraken first-round pick Matty Beniers returns to NCAA Michigan along with other elite prospects. Why that's not a bad thing, plus an all-time great Swede steps away from the NHL. August 24, 2021. It is weeks now rather than months until the Kraken takes to the ice for preseason and...
NHLNHL

Merzlikins welcomes baby boy with goalie pads, honors Kivlenieks

Newborn son of Blue Jackets goalie gets middle name Matiss, brand new gear. Elvis Merzlikins' son is just a few days old but he is already geared up like his dad. Knox Matiss Merzlikins was born Friday to the Columbus Blue Jackets goalie and his wife, Aleksandra. The team shared pictures Monday of the cute little guy, complete with a set of Bauer mini goalie pads.
NHLNHL

Gilbert's legendary love for Rangers, New York to endure after his death

For Mr. Ranger, whose death at age 80 was announced by the New York Rangers on Sunday, his first thunderous brush with Detroit Red Wings icon Gordie Howe forever was magical. "My second game in the NHL, 1961-62 at the Detroit Olympia," Gilbert recalled at an NHL Alumni gala a few years ago. "I'd heard the legend of Gordie's elbows, but I'm not even a rookie. He doesn't have a beef with me, right?
NHLNHL

Rask says he would be 'cheap goalie' for Bruins

Unrestricted free agent recovering from hip surgery plans to remain with Boston. Tuukka Rask said he would 'be a cheap goalie' for the Boston Bruins if they decide to sign the unrestricted free agent. Rask, who had offseason surgery, said he could be ready to return in late December. The...
NHLNHL

Parise thrilled to have Minnesota Special Hockey players as teammates

EDINA, Minn. -- Zach Parise watched teammate Maggie Schuneman skate toward the net Monday and tap in a rebound to give their team a 4-3 lead. But the celebration was more memorable than the goal for Schuneman, a Minnesota Special Hockey player and Parise's teammate for the evening. "She told...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 4th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this series is to reflect...
NHLNHL

Rangers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, and Jim Midgley named Assistant Coaches with the Rangers; Steve Smith named Assistant Coach with Hartford Wolf Pack. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has named Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly, and Jim Midgley Assistant Coaches with the Rangers, and that Steve Smith has been named an Assistant Coach with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
NHLNHL

'Embedded' clip details Power's decision to return to Michigan

Defenseman impressed Sabres management during pre-Draft interview. The Buffalo Sabres and Owen Power always agreed that the best path for the No. 1 overall pick was to return for a sophomore season at the University of Michigan. Power impressed Sabres management with his reasoning behind wanting to return to school...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Frederik Andersen on his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen, former Toronto Maple Leaf and current goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, speaks about his anticipation to return back to Carolina after being drafted by the club in 2010, sheds some light on his health late last season in Toronto and his status ahead of 2022, before reflecting on his time with the Maple Leafs and speaks about his fond memories of the city.
NHLNHL

Price expected to be ready for Canadiens camp after knee surgery

Goalie 'should be there,' Montreal coach says; forward Drouin also expected back. SAINT-CHARLES BORROMEE, Quebec -- Carey Price is expected to be ready when the Montreal Canadiens begin training camp next month after the 34-year-old goalie had knee surgery July 23, coach Dominique Ducharme said Thursday. "He just arrived in...
NHLNHL

Best left wing for 2021-22 season debated by NHL.com writers

There is a changing of the guard among elite left wings in the NHL. For more than a decade, the list began, and ended, with Alex Ovechkin, the goal-hungry forward for the Washington Capitals. And though Ovechkin, who is sixth in NHL history with 730 goals, is still among the 10 best active left wings, there is considerable competition for his crown.
NHLSports Illustrated

Previewing the 2022 NHL UFA Class: Over-30 Edition

With the off-season coming to a close, we’re now looking way ahead to next summer’s free agency, which promises to be a pretty good one with a lot of big names. In case you missed it, here’s Part 1 featuring forwards and Part 2 featuring defensemen and goalies, all of whom are under 30 years old.
NHLNHL

Kraken to rely on Grubauer, Giordano, Larsson during inaugural NHL season

Expansion team hoping Schwartz, Eberle, Gourde can help provide offense. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2020-21 season: did not play; will join NHL...
NHLNHL

Brassard signs one-year, $825,000 contract with Flyers

Free agent center scored 20 points in 53 games with Coyotes last season. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The 33-year-old center, who was an unrestricted free agent, scored 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He was first on the team in face-off winning percentage (52.6 percent; minimum 15 face-offs).
NHLNHL

Hill's mask features shark taking bite of eight-legged sea creature

New San Jose goalie enlisted brother, father to help design helmet. Adin Hill is going on a deep-sea adventure, courtesy of his new goalie mask. The 25-year-old agreed to a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 4 to avoid an arbitration hearing. He was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17 along with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for goalie Josef Korenar and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy