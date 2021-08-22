Obituary: Gary Reece Stroud, 67, of Monroe

Gary Reece Stroud, age 67, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home in Monroe, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Dorothy Stroud. Gary was a 1976 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Masters in Agricultural Engineering, and was a faithful Bulldog fan. In 2016, he retired from Archer Daniels Midland and enjoyed fishing, playing golf, woodworking, stained glass, and spending time with family and friends. Gary had friends far and wide and never met a stranger, no matter where he was. He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in many different cities and had a rich, personal faith in Christ.