BALTIMORE (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning of Detroit's game at Baltimore on Wednesday night. Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Detroit went on to win 5-2. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.