Haikyuu Creator Celebrates the Series' Special Day With Hilarious Sketch

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaikyuu's creator celebrated the series' special day with a hilarious new sketch! Haruchi Furudate's original manga series came to an end last Summer, and ever since fans are still celebrating the manga in all sorts of fun ways. The spirit of the popular volleyball manga has been kept alive through unexpected means with not only the recent newest season of the anime late last year but also with fans continuing to celebrate major milestones and holidays like "Haikyuu Day" on August 19th. This comes from the fact that the Japanese title can be read as "819," and thus fans have marked the special day even after the series came to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy