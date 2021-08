BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person is confirmed dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Buhl. According to the Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens, crews were called out at just before 1 a.m. to the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple St. to a double-wide mobile home on fire. Two adult males were pulled from the home, one died on scene. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the individual as James J. Kodesh, age 87, who died of smoke inhalation. Turley said in a statement the second victim has been identified as James Joseph, Jr. The coroner is working to confirm that persons current condition.