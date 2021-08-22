Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is set to arrive in late October 2021, and fans are already pumped for the event. There are plenty of fans that are looking forward to the two days of reveals and celebrity guest speakers. However, one of the biggest things that fans are looking forward too are easily the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 exclusives. Last last Pulse Con, these figures will most likely arrive first for Pulse Premium members and then open up to the general public after. This is not an ad for Pulse Premium but when it comes to the con its worth the $50 buy in as it gives you free shipping and, going off of last years events, getting the product nearly six month before the general release.