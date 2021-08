The Premier League is all set to go again after what feels like the shortest of summer interludes, but who will challenge defending champions Manchester City?. Chelsea have recruited Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m while Manchester United have finally brought in Jadon Sancho, with Raphael Varane close to following him through the door at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp is happy with his squad but can Liverpool wrestle back the crown?