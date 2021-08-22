Cancel
WWE News: Damian Priest Shares Amusing Photo With Riddle & Rhea Ripley, Sheamus Claims Priest Cheated, WWE Now Recaps SummerSlam

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– At WWE SummerSlam 2021, Damian Priest was successful in his US title challenge against Sheamus and captured the belt. Also, Riddle and Randy Orton beat AJ Styles and Omos to win the Raw tag team titles. After the show, the former NXT roster members posed for a photo with their belts with poor Rhea Ripley in between them. Ripley was the only one among the trio who didn’t win WWE gold last night, as she competed in the Triple Threat Match for the Raw women’s title, which Charlotte Flair won.

