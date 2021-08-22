Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

IAN LADYMAN: Jose Mourinho was once a powerful force but he is now more Arsene Wenger than Sir Alex Ferguson... The Roma boss still understands the game but there is a missing link in how he can get the best out of players

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a myth that all football managers get better as they grow older. Arsene Wenger stayed five years too long at Arsenal. Sam Allardyce proved a point post-England at Crystal Palace but probably should have ended things there. Fabio Capello with England? We know how that played out. And...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Capello
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Missing Link#Arsenal#Real Madrid#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham completes £34m move to Roma as Jose Mourinho swoops for Chelsea striker... but Marina Granovskaia says 'he can come back as one of our own' after securing a £68m buy-back clause

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical, where he will now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho insists he's 'missed the press' as he jokes about doing his first interview for a record 40 days in tongue-in-cheek Instagram post... and claims Roma discussion was boring!

Jose Mourinho's interactions with the press have become the stuff of legend over his long, storied managerial career. Always armed with a self-indulgent compliment - like calling himself the 'special one' when joining Chelsea in 2004 - or a sharp barb for a rival - such as branding Arsene Wenger a 'specialist in failure' - Mourinho has provided the media with many memorable comments.
Premier League90min.com

Raphael Varane reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign him for Man Utd in 2011

It's 2021 and Raphael Varane is finally a Manchester United player, but he could have been rocking up at Old Trafford ten years earlier if Sir Alex Ferguson had his way. Back in 2011, Varane was just emerging as arguably the top young defender on the planet at the time, and he was eventually snapped up by Real Madrid, who paid around £8m to land the Frenchman from Lens.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Trabzonspor 1-2 Roma: Jose Mourinho gets off to winning start as boss of Italian outfit as Lorenzo Pellegrini and Eldor Shomurodov give Serie A side 2-1 victory in Turkey in the first leg of Europa Conference League play-off

Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Roma ended in victory as goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Eldor Shomurodov saw them beat Trabzonspor in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off. Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a goal disallowed on 25 minutes for handball, but the former Arsenal and Manchester...
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Chelsea's $47M Star Forward Leaves Stamford Bridge To Join Jose Mourinho At Roma

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has left the Premier League side to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the 2021 summer market. Roma have paid $47 million for Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season, according to the Italian club's official website. "The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," said Roma in a press release.
UEFABBC

Trabzonspor 1-2 Roma: Jose Mourinho reign starts with European win

Jose Mourinho's spell as Roma boss started with a win at Turkish side Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead when he converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross. Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head in an equaliser for Trabzonspor. But Uzbekistan...
Posted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City look away! Only ONE team has won the league after losing their first game of the season - and that's Sir Alex Ferguson's United on three occasions... so, can Pep Guardiola's side avoid the bad omens ahead of them?

Manchester City will look back in history and be concerned: only one Premier League club has ever won the league after losing their first game - and it's their arch-rivals Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 lost away to Tottenham in their opening match of the new campaign thanks to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inside Jose Mourinho's Roma revolution: Faith in £34m Tammy Abraham to fill the Edin Dzeko void, clearing the air with Henrikh Mkhitaryan after their fall-out and making the fans fall for their 'new Pope' with a promise of winning

Jose Mourinho starts life as the manager of Roma in Serie A with a difficult opening day clash against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night. It will be his first competitive game since leaving Tottenham earlier this year and he will be hoping to get off to the perfect start as he bids to get Roma back into the Champions League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Phil Jones was backed by Alex Ferguson to become a Man United club legend and compared him to Duncan Edwards, but constant injury setbacks prevented his potential being fulfilled... Now fit again, can he force his way into Solskjaer's plans?

'You saw Jones tonight. Arguably, the way he is looking, he could be our best-ever player.'. Sir Alex Ferguson was speaking amid the jubilation of Manchester United's 13th Premier League title win in 2013. His own personal legacy long since secure, his wildly successful 27-year mission complete, Ferguson believed he...
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano admits he would like the World Cup to be held every two years following discussions with fellow advocate and 'visionary' ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Javier Mascherano is backing the idea of holding the World Cup every two years. The former Liverpool and West Ham star has joined Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger in calling for the current format of a four-year period in between World Cups to be slashed. FIFA believe there is demand to...
SoccerTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted defeating Fiorentina in 'real entertaining game'

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was happy with the character shown for their 3-1 defeat of Fiorentina. Nicolò Zaniolo was given a red card for Roma in the 3-1 win. Bartlomiej Dragowski aso saw red for rushing outside his penalty area to trip Tammy Abraham after just 17 minutes, but the Viola pushed constantly and had cancelled out the Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal with a Nikola Milenkovic strike before Jordan Veretout bagged a brace.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsene Wenger is a surprise visitor at Liverpool training as he drops by to present Best FIFA Men's awards from 2020 to Klopp, Alisson, van Dijk, Thiago and Alexander-Arnold - and enjoys a catch up with his ex-Arsenal player Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsene Wenger dropped by Liverpool's training ground to present Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago their trophies from the Best FIFA Men’s awards from 2020 on Tuesday. The former Arsenal boss, who now serves as FIFA’s chief of global football development, watched Liverpool's training session alongside...
SoccerTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho: Players still adjusting to my methods

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says the players are still adjusting to his system. Mourinho was speaking ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League qualifier against Trabzonspor. Discussing last week's victory against Fiorentina, he said, “We can still grow a lot. I congratulated [La Viola coach Vincenzo] Italiano because we have been working with the players for less than two months.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Jose Mourinho keen to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Roma

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could reportedly be the missing piece in Jose Mourinho’s Roma puzzle. The Mail says the Portuguese manager wants to snatch the creative midfielder, 25, away from Chelsea for £13.5million. The pair worked together during Mourinho’s second spell with the Blues. Manchester United will no longer pursue Atletico Madrid’s...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Roy Keane Admits He Used To Lie To Sir Alex Ferguson About Drinking Culture

Roy Keane has been speaking about the glory days of Manchester United in the 1990s, during a great interview with former teammate Gary Neville, courtesy of Sky Bet. The pair took Keane's dog Jet through the woods in Cheshire were they took a trip down memory lane discussing both the former Ireland and Manchester United captain's playing and managerial career so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy