Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Decatur and southwestern Red Willow Counties through 515 PM CDT At 451 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Herndon, or 12 miles northwest of Oberlin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Decatur and southwestern Red Willow Counties, including the following locations... Traer and Cedar Bluffs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH