Taliaferro County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Taliaferro; Warren; Wilkes A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WARREN, CENTRAL TALIAFERRO AND SOUTHEASTERN WILKES COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 552 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sharon, or 7 miles northeast of Crawfordville...moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Washington, Warrenton, Crawfordville, Norwood, Sharon, Camak, Ficklin, Cadley, Lundberg, Holliday Park, Aonia, Barnett, Rocky Creek Fire Dept., Raytown, Alexander Stephens Park and Sandy Cross. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

