Tornado Warning issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BENSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota.