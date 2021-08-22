Rapper Young Thug to build his own city on 100 acres of land in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug plans to build his own city in metro Atlanta after being gifted 100 acres of land for his 30th birthday last week.

The rapper, whose given name is Jeffrey Williams, was given the land by his manager and his real estate agent, Trey Williams, according to an Instagram post by Williams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams said he plans to build “Slime City,” which is more like a subdivision than a city. The name references a trilogy of albums he made from 2015 to 2016.

“This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money,” Williams wrote on the IG post, in which Young Thug and members of his entourage survey the land.

It’s unclear exactly where the property is, but it does appear to feature a small lake. Yung Thug is originally from Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The gift of land follows a string of lavish gifts from fellow rappers, which included a pink Bentley given to him by Gunna. Video shared on social media last week showed the car cruising through Midtown.

©2021 Cox Media Group