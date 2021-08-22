Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Rapper Young Thug to build his own city on 100 acres of land in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXMme_0bZgzwXY00

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug plans to build his own city in metro Atlanta after being gifted 100 acres of land for his 30th birthday last week.

The rapper, whose given name is Jeffrey Williams, was given the land by his manager and his real estate agent, Trey Williams, according to an Instagram post by Williams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams said he plans to build “Slime City,” which is more like a subdivision than a city. The name references a trilogy of albums he made from 2015 to 2016.

“This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money,” Williams wrote on the IG post, in which Young Thug and members of his entourage survey the land.

It’s unclear exactly where the property is, but it does appear to feature a small lake. Yung Thug is originally from Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The gift of land follows a string of lavish gifts from fellow rappers, which included a pink Bentley given to him by Gunna. Video shared on social media last week showed the car cruising through Midtown.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 173

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
70K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunna
Person
Young Thug
Person
Trey Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Rapper#Real Estate Brokerage#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAhotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Gets Spoiled By 21 Savage, Gunna, T.I., & Lil Baby On His Birthday

Young Thug celebrated his thirtieth birthday in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night, partying with some of his most famous friends at an exclusive event. Some of the attendees included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, James Harden, T.I., and much of the Young Stoner Life collective, and everybody made sure to spoil King Slime with some amazing gifts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Young Thug Receives 100 Acres of Land for His Birthday From His Manager

What do you gift the millionaire rapper who has it all? Land, and now Young Thug has lots of it. Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday on Aug. 16, and one of his presents included 100 acres of land gifted by his manager, Geoff Ogunlesi, and realtor, Trey Williams. Williams announced the major gift on Instagram, along with a video clip of Thugger surveying his new property.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Hands Young Thug $100K For His Birthday

Young Thug and Karlae have spent the last seven years of their lives together, and they've built a love so strong that a little bit of drama can't shake them. At the end of last year, there was some speculation that the couple might have broken up after Karlae tweeted that she was "single," also accusing her longtime boyfriend/fiancé of being "the devil." However, they seem to have made up since that time, and they're back on great terms.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta Rapper gives new bikes to neighborhood kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta rapper and singer/songwriter, Lil Baby, blessed the kids in his neighborhood with brand new bikes Friday. In this tweet on the Everything Georgia page, you can see multiple bicycles lined up while the children take their pick. Lil baby's net worth is $4 million.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

R5 Homixide death: Atlanta rapper dies aged 22

Rapper R5 Homixide has died at the age of 22. Fellow artist Problem Child 5 confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Who tf gone watch my back now. Take me with you twin.”. Homixide rose to fame earlier this year with his single “Lion Heart”. His latest song was released...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Young Thug Gifted 100 Acres of Land For 30th Birthday Celebration

Young Thug received 100 acres of land for his 30th birthday thanks to his manager Geoff Ogunlesi and Celebrity Realtor Tremayne Williams. Trey, known as “Trey the Realtor” on Instagram shared the news on social media. “Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1,” Trey wrote in the caption....
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Flaunts $1.8 Million Dollar Ring Post Birthday

Recently Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday in Atlanta and received loved via a host of luxury items by his fellow rich peers. As we previously reported, the lavish gifts he received included $100,000 from his long-time girlfriend Karlae, a pink Bentley from Gunna, high-end art from T.I., and a Bottega Veneta from 21 Savage. A series of IG Stories posts also showed Thugger individually accepting a ring from Wheezy, a watch from Travis Scott, a chain from Metro Boomin.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y105

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's "Floyd Mayweather" Was A Six-Minute Trap Epic

In the opening track of Young Thug's high-spirited debut album So Much Fun, the eclectic Atlanta artist rapped, "Had to wear the dress 'cause I had a stick." And unless you were just now tuning into Young Thug's frequency, you already knew what he was referencing: the iconic cover of his 2016 mixtape Jeffery, in which the towering rapper sported a kimono-style dress designed by Italian designer Alessandro Trincone.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Kanye West Is Reportedly Moving Into Another Stadium

Kanye West is reportedly switching up his current living situation. Up until now, the rapper's been shacked up in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium to finish his forthcoming record, Donda. And though it seemed like Ye was getting pretty cozy over there — even hosting two separate listening events for the album — he may be ready to move onto something even bigger (or better) than the 71,000 seat venue.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.
Celebritiesblavity.com

'Watch Me Whip (Nae Nae)' Rapper Silento Charged In Shooting Death Of His Cousin

Ricky Lamar Hawk, better known as the 23-year-old Atlanta-based rapper Silento, has been indicted for the shooting death of his cousin. On Aug. 3, a Georgia grand jury charged the "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Billboard reported.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead At 17 Years Old

According to a report from the Hartford Courant, a young 17-year-old rapper was shot and killed in the small Connecticut town on Sunday night. Rapper YNT aka Juan Bautista Garcia, who was found shot dead inside of a parked car over the weekend, had just set off on his rap career, having released his first music video less than a year ago. In that short time, Juan had accumulated over 25,000 Instagram followers and nearly 4,000 YouTube subscribers. Rapper YNT Juan was found shot dead inside a parked car in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday night.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.

Comments / 173

Community Policy