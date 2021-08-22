NPCC Volleyball 1-1 at Season Opener

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team started its season out with one win and one loss Friday in Beatrice. The Knights competed at the RKP Invite and dropped the first game to Highland Community College with sets of: 19-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 17-25. Morgan Ramsey, of Bartlett, led the Knights with 11 kills in that game, and Kimberlyn Krise, of Briggsdale, Colo., was right behind her with nine. Allie Schneider, of Humphrey, put up 41 assists, and Katy Bartell, of Eustis, went for 20 digs. “I thought we played well in the first game against a good team,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “You could tell we were just a bit nervous and made some mistakes.”