Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

NPCC Volleyball 1-1 at Season Opener

huskeradio.com
 5 days ago

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team started its season out with one win and one loss Friday in Beatrice. The Knights competed at the RKP Invite and dropped the first game to Highland Community College with sets of: 19-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 17-25. Morgan Ramsey, of Bartlett, led the Knights with 11 kills in that game, and Kimberlyn Krise, of Briggsdale, Colo., was right behind her with nine. Allie Schneider, of Humphrey, put up 41 assists, and Katy Bartell, of Eustis, went for 20 digs. “I thought we played well in the first game against a good team,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “You could tell we were just a bit nervous and made some mistakes.”

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Sutherland, NE
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
Eustis, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Bartlett, NE
City
Humphrey, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colby College#Npcc Volleyball#Npcc Head#Thunderbirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy