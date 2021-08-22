Cancel
WWE

Big E: "I Have No Interest In Changing Myself To Become What People Want Or Expect"

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Big E sees the New Day as being very different than The Shield. Joining Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Big E was asked about remarks made by Roman Reigns where he suggested that you need to focus on yourself in order to climb the ladder in WWE. The New Day member proceeded to explain what he sees as the differences between New Day and The Shield and how he's not willing to compromise his sense of self or his loyalty to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods just to be someone he's really not. He said the following:

Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Kofi Kingston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Combat#Sportskeeda Wrestling#Smackdown#Money#Bank
