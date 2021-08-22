Cancel
Galt, CA

One person dead, two Galt Police officers injured in head-on collision on Highway 99

By News-Sentinel Staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

One person is dead and two officers with the Galt Police Department are in serious condition after a head-on collision on Highway 99 early Sunday morning. The Sacramento CHP dispatch center received a call of a head-on collision on northbound Highway 99 just north of Dillard Road at approximately 4:35 a.m., CHP reported. As CHP units were responding to the scene, they were informed that one of the cars involved in the accident was a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle.

www.lodinews.com

