Miami's Jaylen Waddle bounces back from injury scare in preseason clash with Falcons

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle survived an injury scare during Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Waddle suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game. After dropping to the ground in pain, he left the field with a trainer before spending time in the medical tent. Surprisingly, he returned to the game after that and appeared to be fine, having avoided a major injury. Waddle finished the game with 3 receptions on 4 targets for 21 yards.

