Alan Jackson wrote a song especially for his daughters' weddings, and in a new interview, he shares the reaction his late son-in-law had upon hearing the track. Jackson's new single is "You'll Always Be My Baby," a song from his current album, Where Have You Gone. He wrote the song to serve as his daughters' wedding song, and in an interview with his label, the country icon says that while all three of his daughters found the song touching, his son-in-law, Ben Selecman — who was married to Jackson's oldest daughter, Mattie — had a particularly strong reaction to hearing it for the first time.