Mt. Pleasant’s Aaron Alakson hopes special bond with teammates translates to wins

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 11 days ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aaron Alakson led Mt. Pleasant in rushing with 630 yards and five touchdowns last season.

It was an easy choice when Mt. Pleasant football coach Jason Fazekas was asked to name a player who was having a good camp.

Aaron Alakson.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior will be counted on to be a leader for the Vikings.

Alakson led the team in rushing with 630 yards and five touchdowns last season. He and junior Robbie Labuda, who rushed for 367 yards, give the Vikings a solid one-two punch on the ground.

And while Alakson has the potential of being an 1,000-yard rusher over a full season (Mt. Pleasant only played eight games because of covid-19), the only goal he lists is making the WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference all-conference team. He also said the team wants to win the conference.

“That’s Aaron,” Fazekas said. “He’s a leader. He cares less about statistics and more about the team. That’s why he’s such a special kid. He has great work ethic.”

Added Alakson: “I don’t mind sharing the carries as long as we win. And I think we have a strong offensive line returning.”

Alakson also spoke highly of quarterback Tyler Reese.

“He has a strong arm, and he’s not afraid to pull the ball down and run it when he needs to,” Alakson said. “That’s his strong suit. He’s fast and athletic.”

Alakson also plays outside linebacker and was one of three players voted captain by the team.

“Kids recognize good kids,” Fazekas said. “He’s a very athletic running back. He plays well on both sides of the ball. I think you’ll hear a lot of great things about him.”

Alakson doesn’t have any football offers yet, but he does in baseball. He plays shortstop for the Vikings and has offers from Seton Hill and Cal (Pa.).

“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Alakson said. “I feel everyone put in 100 percent effort. It was hard, a tough week, but that’s expected.”

Mt. Pleasant was 4-4 overall last season, but it lost its final three games, including a first-place showdown against Elizabeth Forward and a playoff loss to North Catholic. Labuda rushed for 167 yards in that game.

“The Elizabeth Forward game was memorable,” Alakson said. “It was one of the worst feelings games for me. We all wanted to win that game. It definitely put a chip in everyone’s heart.”

Alakson is looking forward to that rematch.

“I feel if we play as a team, stay together, we can get them,” Alakson said.

“We’re a pretty tight team, tighter than any year I was here before. We all go out and eat together (Tuesday night for wings at Dino’s). We’re all tight in practice.”

