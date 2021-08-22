Cancel
The Weeknd Buys $70 Million Mansion – Report

By Aleia Woods
The Weeknd's majorly successful career has allowed him to drop nearly $100 million on a Bel-Air, Calif. mansion. According to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (Aug. 19), the Canadian crooner recently copped a $70 million estate that overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Abel purchased the mansion from Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle Oerlemans, who apparently weren't looking to sell their home. The property, which had recently been renovated by the Oerlemans wasn't even on the market, but when Beverly Hills Estates realtors Rayni and Branden Williams approached the couple about showing their home to a music superstar, they eventually agreed to an off-market deal. The Oerlemans, however, initially resisted the sale, but later changed their minds.

