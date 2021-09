Kylie Jenner was planning to confirm her pregnancy at the upcoming Met Gala, however a source has told HollywoodLife that she is now planning a separate announcement. Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and is planning to confirm the exciting news ahead of the Met Gala on September 13. A source close to the cosmetics mogul told HollywoodLife exclusively she had to adjust her plans after multiple outlets reported the news on August 20. “She was planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala before Page Six broke the news,” the insider explained. “Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala.” The source also noted that she would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis and her big sister, Kendall Jenner.