Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Willard 30-22

The Boys Junior Varsity Soccer opened their season on a hot and humid Tuesday evening with a 0-0 tie. They definitely showed off their conditioning work throughout the summer as they were able to maintain a high level of energy for the entire game with no let downs due to the heat. The Bombers, comprised of several upperclassmen were able to create opportunities at the start, however the defense and goalkeeper were up to the challenge to keep a clean sheet. As the game wore on, chances were created by the home team as the Kougars were able control the midfield and move the ball up and down the sidelines against a fatigued Bombers squad but the boys were unable to find the back of the net. The Kougars will look to get in the win column as they are back in action on Thursday against the Wolves of Boone Grove at home with kickoff at 5:00 p.m.