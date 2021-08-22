Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Willard 30-22
The Boys Junior Varsity Football team opened their season on the road to take on the Willard Flashes and came away with a 30-22 victory. On a hot and humid day in Willard the young Sailors showed true grit and determination. The Sailors got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when A.J. Mathis connected with Dominic Difucci on a touchdown pass. A Mathis to Collin Angeny two point conversion pass was good to tie the score 8-8.vermilionathletics.org
