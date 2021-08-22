Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Willard 30-22

By Admin
vermilionathletics.org
 5 days ago

The Boys Junior Varsity Football team opened their season on the road to take on the Willard Flashes and came away with a 30-22 victory. On a hot and humid day in Willard the young Sailors showed true grit and determination. The Sailors got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when A.J. Mathis connected with Dominic Difucci on a touchdown pass. A Mathis to Collin Angeny two point conversion pass was good to tie the score 8-8.

vermilionathletics.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Junior Varsity#Football Team#American Football#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Support The Varsity Boys Soccer Team

The Varsity Boys Soccer Program is excited to continue to build on the successes of last Fall. While the team has been hard at work during week one of the season. We’re now asking for your help!. The team is currently doing a Biggby fundraiser asking for a $20 donation...
Independence, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity White Golf Team falls to Independence 160 – 189

On Friday, August 13th, The Lady Bear White Golf Team traveled to Shawnee Hills Golf Course to take on The Lady Blue Devils Golf Team of Independence. The Lady Bears played the par 3 course and came up short 160 to 189. The top four scores for the Bears were Mia Whit with a 42, followed by Sam Macek who carded a 48. Haley Hutchinson fired 49 and Rena Steffas chipped in with a 50. Keep up the great work girls. GO BEARS!!
Merrillville, INrensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Beats Merrillville

The Lady Bombers traveled to Turkey Creek Golf Course to play Merrillville on Friday. This was their first 9 hole match, coming home with the victory. Top varsity scores were: Jenna Minter-50, Carly Drone-51, Addison Hesson-56, Maggie Maienbrook-58 and Elise Donnelly-64. For the JV the top scores included- Maggie Hooker-55, Mallory Klingler-58, Maddie Martin-61 and Kennedy Kosta-68. The lady’s will be back in action on Monday August 16th at Curtis Creek, start time is 4:30.
Huron, OHSandusky Register

PREP ROUNDUP: Huron boys win Willard Invitational

WILLARD — Huron's boys golf team shot a 344 on Friday to win the Willard Flashes Invitational at Willard Golf Club. The Tigers’ Adam Murray shot an 81 to finish as runner-up medalist. He had nine-hole scores of 41 and 40. Huron's Danny Demos finished at 83, shooting 38 on...
Edison, OHvermilionathletics.org

Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Edison

The Sailors took home a win from the Edison Chargers for their opening match on Saturday! The Chargers came close in the first set, but they couldn’t pull ahead to defeat the Sailors. Setters Erin Ellis, Maddy Fortney, and Gracie Porter set up lead hitters Aubree Kennedy, Georgia Repola, and Meagan Rini each with 4 kills. Peyton Logsdon was lead server with 4 aces. Ellis (2) and Rini (1) contributed additional aces. Kennedy, Logsdon, Repola, and Rini also defended the net with block kills which stopped the Charger offense. Marissa Garcia, Maddie Taylor, and Natalie Newbill defended the back court. Freshmen Claire Bartlome and Jeighla Peak joined the Sailors on offense. The JV squad is on the road again next Tuesday in Huron. Come support the Sailors!
Lawrence County, KYthelevisalazer.com

Lawrence Co. Junior Varsity captures Volleyball Summer Slam Title

Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. JV VolleyDawgs went undefeated to win the Summer Slam tournament championship Saturday. Laynie York, Kensley Brooks, Sophie Adkins, Sara Shannon,. Grace Blevins, Hannah Vinson, Emma Collins, Riley McClanahan. Lawrence Co. defeated Tolsia 2-0 Martin Co. defeated Tolsia 2-0 Lawrence Co. defeated Martin 2-0 Lawrence Co....
Soccerkvhsathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer ties Rensselaer Central 0 – 0

The Boys Junior Varsity Soccer opened their season on a hot and humid Tuesday evening with a 0-0 tie. They definitely showed off their conditioning work throughout the summer as they were able to maintain a high level of energy for the entire game with no let downs due to the heat. The Bombers, comprised of several upperclassmen were able to create opportunities at the start, however the defense and goalkeeper were up to the challenge to keep a clean sheet. As the game wore on, chances were created by the home team as the Kougars were able control the midfield and move the ball up and down the sidelines against a fatigued Bombers squad but the boys were unable to find the back of the net. The Kougars will look to get in the win column as they are back in action on Thursday against the Wolves of Boone Grove at home with kickoff at 5:00 p.m.
Soccervermilionathletics.org

Girls Soccer doubles up on Elyria High

The Sailors soccer team traveled to Elyria High School for their second game in three days. The Sailors continued their early season surge, defeating the Pioneers by a score of 8-4. The Sailors started the goal count early, scoring the opening goal of the match in just 22 seconds. It was a hard fought battle at times but the defense remained tough. The offensive charge was led by Livia Penton, who accounted for 4 goals and 2 assists. Adding to fire power was Rose Sewall with a hat trick. Rounding out the stats for the Sailors were Sydney Herchler with a goal and Emma Sergent with an assist.
Tennisgreencastleathletics.com

Boys Varsity Tennis beats South Putnam 5 – 0

GC – Holton Miller – W — SP – Trystan Smithers. GC – Eli Hardwick – W — SP – Tanner Smithers. FORFEIT by South Putnam – Greencastle Win – (SP not enough players) Varsity #1 Doubles. GC – Jacob Carter / Jay Glotzbach – W SP – Ben Telpen...
Soccerehsathletics.org

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Conneaut High 8 – 2

It was a warm night at Corlew Stadium as the Warriors beat the Spartans 8-2. Coby Rockwell lead the way with 4 goals. Winger John Pierce Ruhland added 2 and Patrick Pierce Ruhland and Blake Blenman each had one. Solid opening effort! Go Warriors!
Soccervermilionathletics.org

JV Sailors Sink the Pirates to Open 21/22 Season

The Boys Junior Varsity soccer team opened up their 2021-2022 season with an impressive 5-0 win. Several Sailors played well and put together strong performances to help secure the victory. Freshman Johnathon Brass was one of the players who put together a stand out game. Brass submitted a goal and 2 assists on the evening. Junior Forward Isaac Looks, put together a strong performance securing 3 goals for the Sailors. Rounding our the scoring was fellow Freshman, Anthony Ozmun. Freshman Goalkeeper Caleb German earned his first shut out of the Season. Congrats Sailors!
Vermilion, OHvermilionathletics.org

Sailors play to a draw vs Brookside

The Vermilion Sailors opened up the 2021/2022 Season with a tie against Brookside. The Sailors had chances but were unable to convert. Scoring for Vermilion was Quinton Adams and Max Repola. Alex Werth added one assist. Vermilion is back in action on Thursday as they travel to Edison. Kickoff is set for 5PM.
Lawrenceburg, INconnersvilleathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Lawrenceburg 2 – 1

Connersville High School Boys JV soccer team lost to Lawrenceburg High School on Saturday morning 2 to 1 in their first game of the season. Connersville was able to score early in the game off an unassisted goal by Nathan Reynolds. However, the defense could not hold off Lawrenceburg from scoring 2 goals in the first half. There was no more scoring the rest of the game. Lane Wilson was able to make some needed saves to keep the game close.
Soccerkvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Shutout by Kouts 1-0

The KV boys varsity soccer team was shutout for the second time in as many days, falling to the Mustangs of Kouts High School by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Kougars displayed strong offensive moments in the first half, nearly taking an early lead, but the opportunities would not find the back of the net. Kouts netminder Aaron Ketchmark was up to the task and denied mutiple goal scoring chances by the Kougars. KV keeper Luke Andree was equal to the task and also did his part in the first half denying any Kouts scoring threats. The score read 0-0 at halftime.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer 2021 Invitational Champions!

The Tigers showed a glimpse of what they can be this season with a quality performance all around against Park Tudor in the championship game coming out on top 4-1. Except for a defensive lapse, the Tigers dominated a majority of the game and were able to impose their will on the game.
Soccergophhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Burris Laboratory School 3 – 1

On a hot Monday evening the Arabians traveled to Muncie to face the Burris Owls. The Arabians controlled most of the first half but couldn’t put points on the board. The Arabians finally found the back of the net as Cole Bubalo slotted the ball to Kam Kail who found the back of the net for the games first goal. Kam and Cole connected once more to make the score 2-0 at half. The Owls started the second half strong putting pressure on the Arabians forcing a penalty kick. The Owls were able to put one on the board. The game was finally put out of reach as Jackson Ragan found a pass from Kam Kail to score the games final goal. The Arabians got the win 3-1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy