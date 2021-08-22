‘Definitely Could Have Been A Lot Worse,’ Tree Crashes Onto Oxford Home During Tropical Storm Henri

OXFORD (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri brought down a large tree onto a home on Turner Road in Oxford Sunday morning.

“It looks a lot worse than it is, definitely could have been a lot worse. For a tree falling on your house, this is pretty ideal,” homeowner Chad Bilodeau told WBZ-TV.

That may seem like a strange way to look at the mishap.

But he points out that the tree narrowly missed the cars in the driveway and did only minor damage to the home itself, while leaving his girlfriend and her son unhurt. Eight-year-old Tyler played on the leafy, makeshift jungle gym that is now his front yard.

“They were right there when it hit, they said it sounded like a loud thunder clap,” Bilodeau said.

The tree ripped down some siding and gutters off of the house. Bilodeau said firefighters declared it structurally sound.