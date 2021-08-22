Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MA

‘Definitely Could Have Been A Lot Worse,’ Tree Crashes Onto Oxford Home During Tropical Storm Henri

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K1xp_0bZgvmog00

OXFORD (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri brought down a large tree onto a home on Turner Road in Oxford Sunday morning.

“It looks a lot worse than it is, definitely could have been a lot worse. For a tree falling on your house, this is pretty ideal,” homeowner Chad Bilodeau told WBZ-TV.

That may seem like a strange way to look at the mishap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ponnl_0bZgvmog00

A tree fell onto a home in Oxford during Tropical Storm Henri, August 22, 2021. (Photo credit: Chad Bilodeau)

But he points out that the tree narrowly missed the cars in the driveway and did only minor damage to the home itself, while leaving his girlfriend and her son unhurt. Eight-year-old Tyler played on the leafy, makeshift jungle gym that is now his front yard.

“They were right there when it hit, they said it sounded like a loud thunder clap,” Bilodeau said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPhrN_0bZgvmog00

A tree came down on this home in Oxford during Tropical Storm Henri. (Photo creditt: Chad Bilodeau)

The tree ripped down some siding and gutters off of the house. Bilodeau said firefighters declared it structurally sound.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
Oxford, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Wbz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Marlborough, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Marlboro Video Shows Confirmed Tornado Touching Down

MARLBORO (CBS) – Video shows a weak tornado spinning in Marlboro Monday afternoon as a series of severe weather warnings were issued in Massachusetts. Related: What To Do During A Tornado Warning A trained weather spotter reported seeing rotation in Marlboro around 11:40 a.m., prompting a tornado warning for parts of Middlesex and Worcester Counties. The tornado warning was later extended until 1:30 p.m. as the cell moved north toward the New Hampshire border. Video taken by Adam Salmon around noon shows a small tornado on the ground in Marlboro. The National Weather Service confirmed that it was a tornado that touched down on...
Exeter, RIBoston Globe

Exeter family’s home destroyed by Tropical Storm Henri

EXETER, R.I. – Jason Bernier was flipping bacon. His wife, Wendy, was clearing the dining room table to get ready for brunch. And their son, Brandon, was in the basement with their dog, getting Monopoly. On Sunday, around 11:52 a.m., the sound of popping made Jason Bernier look out the...
West Haven, CTNew Haven Chargers

Chargers Support Each Other During Tropical Storm Henri

The storm hit just days after students returned to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, and many families charged through Henri together, welcoming students into their homes with open arms. Tanner Brown ’24 had just returned to the University of New Haven when the forecast predicted Tropical Storm Henri would...
Newport, RIprovidencejournal.com

Tropical Storm Henri: Live webcams of the storm as it hits Rhode Island

Tropical Storm Henri's path is taking aim at Rhode Island as hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center. While the storm has moved west from its original track it is still expected to hit Southern New England. On...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Part of large tree falls onto Orlando homes during storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms toppled part of a large tree in Downtown Orlando on Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 10 p.m. hours after the tree damaged two homes, rupturing a gas line and downing a power line. It happened late afternoon on James Street. Orlando firefighters said some...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Hurricane Henri To Hit New England Sunday; Parts Of Mass. Under Tropical Storm Warning, Flood Watch

BOSTON (CBS) — Henri maintained its strength as a category 1 hurricane for much of Saturday afternoon and throughout Saturday night. Previously, Henri had sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical storm winds are considered between 39-73 mph. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Henri was found to have sustained winds of 75 mph, only a 5 mph increase, but just enough to call it hurricane-force (74mph or greater). (WBZ-TV Graphic) Henri will likely remain a category 1 hurricane through Sunday morning. There really isn’t any room left for the storm to intensify after leaving the northern tongue of the Gulf Stream, so as Henri’s forward...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Tropical storm Henri timeline

As Bay Staters prepare for tropical storm Henri — likely to develop into a Category 1 hurricane — to touch ground here, meteorologists are starting to develop a clearer timeline of the storm’s path. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson broke down the timeline for the Herald:. Saturday morning: Henri is...
Environmentcbslocal.com

Tropical Storm Henri Lashes Northeast

Utility crews were working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall. Thirty million people face the threat of flooding.
EnvironmentPosted by
MassLive.com

Tropical Storm Henri did not impact fall foliage in New England but other storms could, Yankee Magazine says

Tropical Storm Henri caused some damage as the storm hit New England over the weekend but it did not impact fall foliage, Yankee Magazine’s NewEngland.com website stated. “Thankfully, it weakened quickly, sparing widespread wind damage,” the website stated. “We’ll be keeping an eye on the busy Tropical Atlantic before our September update, as a strong storm can definitely affect the forests before fall.”
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Wind and Rain from Tropical Storm Henri Bring Down Trees in West Hartford [Updated]

Public Works crews are responding to trees blocking roads throughout West Hartford. Officials had anticipated that the combination of rain and high winds from Tropical Storm Henri – on top of the already-saturated ground from last week’s flooding rainfall – would bring down trees and knock out power, and as of 4 p.m. Sunday crews from the West Hartford Department of Public Works were responding to 15 separate reports of trees down across roadways in town.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Downed Trees Create Power Outages In Massachusetts

OXFORD (CBS) — Cleanup is underway in Central Massachusetts after Tropical Storm Henri brought down plenty of trees and power lines. This had been the largest concern for the storm in the days leading up to its arrival. In Oxford, storm force winds toppled a tree on Old Southbridge Road. Ron Derderian photographed the moment when the tree crashed into power lines and caught fire. “We just heard like a loud fizzle and we went and looked and there was smoke,” he told WBZ-TV. A power line and tree came down and sparked on an Oxford road (Photo Via Ron Derderian) “Well, it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy