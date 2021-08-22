Cancel
Mcpherson County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Plainview Colony, or 14 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

