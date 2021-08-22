Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth-Based American Airlines Enlisted To Help With Afghanistan Evacuation

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4Xc0_0bZgvds900

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth-based American Airlines is being enlisted to help with the evacuation of refugees in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it has activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF).

In a statement released Sunday, airline officials said starting Monday, American Airline will be ready to deploy three widebody aircrafts to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe to assist with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees.

American is part of the CRAF program and is proud to fulfill its duty to help the U.S. military scale this humanitarian and diplomatic rescue mission. The images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. The airline is proud and grateful of our pilots and flight attendants, who will be operating these trips to be a part of this life-saving effort.”

American Airlines stated they will “work to minimize the impact to customers as the airline temporarily removes these aircraft from our operation. The airline appreciates customers’ patience and understanding as it works to accommodate flights.”

CEO Doug Parker also posted a statement to his Instagram Sunday afternoon:

“The news and images out of Afghanistan have been truly heartbreaking. As a global airline, our purpose is to care for people on life’s journey, and as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, the #AATeam will help the U.S. military scale their humanitarian and diplomatic rescue missions with three of our widebody aircraft. We are proud of and humbled by the pilots and flight attendants who are volunteering for flights to and from the Arabian Peninsula and Europe, and are committed to caring for and safely carrying our fellow citizens and Afghans who have put their lives on the line to assist the U.S. This is a challenging time and, like always, we are stronger when we come together around a common purpose and work together for the greater good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Industry
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Flight Attendants#Craf#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
Aerospace & DefenseWJTV.com

C-17 cargo jet leaving Afghanistan was carrying more evacuees — a lot more — than initially thought, USAF confirms

(NEXSTAR) – A C-17 cargo plane that left from Afghanistan on Aug. 15 was not actually carrying 640 evacuees, despite a previous report by the Department of Defense. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command issued a correction several days after the flight left Kabul’s airport, explaining that the original count didn’t include children.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Attendants Left Scathing After Pilots at American Airlines Regional Carrier Get Bumper Pay Raise

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.
IndustryKITV.com

Flying on Southwest has been awful. The company has a fix: Fewer flights

This summer, flying Southwest Airlines has been a toxic mix of canceled flights, long delays and disgruntled pilots and flight attendants. Apologizing to its passengers for its bad service, the company is promising to fix the problem by cutting the number of flights it operates this fall. Southwest had the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Asks People To Stop Trying To Get Into Admirals Club With Priority Pass

If you work somewhere where you have interactions with the public, there will be questions that you get all of the time. For instance, a retail employee will get asked “Where’s the bathroom?” or some version “Are you open now?” so often they’ll hear it in their sleep. For Disney employees, a running joke used to be getting asked, “What time is the 2 PM parade?” (That’s when Disney had set times for large parades.)
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

“We Really Don’t Want to Fight With You”: United Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Passengers During Face Mask Speech

A United Airlines flight attendant has apparently been caught on video telling passengers that she “really doesn’t want to fight” them over the federal face mask mandate that requires all passengers aged two and over to wear a face mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking or classed as exempt due to a medical reason.
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

United Airlines completes first Afghanistan rescue mission

United Airlines has completed its first flight as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which is assisting in the effort to evacuate American citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. The flight landed at Dulles International Airport with approximately 340 American military personnel,...
Family Relationshipsnewscenter1.tv

Girl born on evacuation flight named for plane

(AP) — The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her. Her parents have named her after the plane’s call sign — Reach. The head of U.S. European Command, Gen. Tod Wolters, told reporters about the...
Aerospace & Defenseliveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Faces JFK Dilemma

With the summer travel season drawing to a close and business demand not picking up due to continuing pandemic concerns, United Airlines is downgrading its service to New York JFK from three-cabin 767-300s to two-cabin 757-200s. Is this move necessary to match falling premium cabin demand or will this kill off the premium advantage United currently enjoys on the route?
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Delta Air Lines to Impose Surcharge on Unvaccinated Employees

Delta Air Lines Inc. will impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, becoming the first major U.S. company to levy a penalty to encourage workers to get protected. The new policy was outlined in a company memo Wednesday from Chief Executive Officer. Ed Bastian. ,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy