Fort Worth-Based American Airlines Enlisted To Help With Afghanistan Evacuation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth-based American Airlines is being enlisted to help with the evacuation of refugees in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it has activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF).

In a statement released Sunday, airline officials said starting Monday, American Airline will be ready to deploy three widebody aircrafts to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe to assist with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees.

“ American is part of the CRAF program and is proud to fulfill its duty to help the U.S. military scale this humanitarian and diplomatic rescue mission. The images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. The airline is proud and grateful of our pilots and flight attendants, who will be operating these trips to be a part of this life-saving effort.”

American Airlines stated they will “work to minimize the impact to customers as the airline temporarily removes these aircraft from our operation. The airline appreciates customers’ patience and understanding as it works to accommodate flights.”

CEO Doug Parker also posted a statement to his Instagram Sunday afternoon: